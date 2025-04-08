Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 9,560 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,427.80. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $413,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

