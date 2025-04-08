Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 186.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 524,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

TYL opened at $535.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $596.91 and a 200-day moving average of $597.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.