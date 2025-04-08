ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.40. 58,787,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 58,644,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
