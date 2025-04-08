ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.69, but opened at $70.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 680,902 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3172 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,759,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

