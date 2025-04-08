ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOWGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.69, but opened at $70.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 680,902 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3172 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,759,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

