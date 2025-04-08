ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.69, but opened at $70.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 680,902 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3172 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.
