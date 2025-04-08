ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,522,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,287,438 shares.The stock last traded at $77.65 and had previously closed at $72.02.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36.
ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ
About ProShares Ultra QQQ
ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.
Featured Stories
