ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of BITO opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

