Promising Music Stocks To Watch Now – April 5th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Western Digital, and Best Buy are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, live event promoters, and related businesses. Investors in music stocks gain exposure to the financial performance of the music sector, which can be influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and the overall health of the entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $14.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,530,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,311,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,919,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,641,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,989,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded down $55.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,895. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $267.76 and a 52 week high of $652.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.42.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $5.32 on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,563,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,935,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,428,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,344. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

