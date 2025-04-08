Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRIM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

PRIM opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $90.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 294.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

