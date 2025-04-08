Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $78.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,308.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,121.28. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,062,000 after acquiring an additional 476,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 203,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Power Integrations by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

