Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Potash America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,039,569 shares changing hands.
Potash America Price Performance
About Potash America
Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.
