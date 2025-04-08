Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 112,780 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,868 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

FNF opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.