Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,685,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,851,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,832,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,388,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $94,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FLS opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

