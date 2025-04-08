Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $243,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $258,928,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,175,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,821,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after buying an additional 132,836 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.42. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

