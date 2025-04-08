Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 28,466 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,466 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $844,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,998 shares of company stock worth $1,433,468 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

