Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 11,725 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 348.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

