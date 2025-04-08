Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys New Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 82,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Teekay by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 738.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 315,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of TK stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

