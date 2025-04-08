Philip Andrew Smith Sells 9,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $626,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,838,977.16. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.65.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.26. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

