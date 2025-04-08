Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – April 8th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck & Co., Inc., and Honeywell International are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, produce, and market drugs and other medical products. These stocks can be influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and market demand, making them sensitive to both innovation and policy changes in the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $734.34. 2,229,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $846.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $696.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $7.77 on Tuesday, hitting $178.78. 5,951,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average of $189.13. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $316.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,009,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,656,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $361.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.14 on Tuesday, hitting $428.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $411.21 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.09 and its 200 day moving average is $545.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,510,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,278,787. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.10. Honeywell International has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $242.77.

