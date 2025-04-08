Pfizer’s (PFE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,874,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,609,171. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 92,596 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.