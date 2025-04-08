Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 11,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Pexip Holding ASA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a video technology company, provides end-to-end video conferencing platform and digital infrastructure worldwide. It offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. The company also enables any meeting room device, such as Cisco Webex, HP/Poly, and Microsoft Teams Rooms to connect to any meeting technology, including Meet, Teams, and Zoom in the Connected Spaces solutions area as an interoperability provider.

