Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.30 and last traded at C$23.41, with a volume of 35535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

