Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,340,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,640,000 after buying an additional 653,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,465,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,042,000 after acquiring an additional 288,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $349,699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Aflac stock opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.50.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
