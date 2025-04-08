Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 2,439 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $104.22 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

