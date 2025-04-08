Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,351 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

