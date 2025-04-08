Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 22,546 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 972.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

