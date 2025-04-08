Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.