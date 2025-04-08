Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $15.47 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 321.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,392 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

SCHG stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

