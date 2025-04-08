Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.