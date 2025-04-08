PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 110,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,914,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,696,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,127,765.20. The trade was a 0.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,862,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Get Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.