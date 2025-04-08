Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 160,000 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 160,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,784,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,992,629.47. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 240,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,881,600.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 354,901 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19.

On Friday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,738,511 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,618.29.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $627.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 537.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

