OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading Down 43.6% – What’s Next?

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 43.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 5,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

OverActive Media Trading Down 43.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

OverActive Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.