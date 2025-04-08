Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.87.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

