OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $185,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,876,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,537,143.04. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $980.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.69. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. FMR LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

