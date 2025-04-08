OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Holdings Boosted by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld comprises 5.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.79% of OneSpaWorld worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OSW opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

