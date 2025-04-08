ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $2.60. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 97,636 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.71 million. Analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,627.30. This represents a 4.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 403,321 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,172,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

