OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

BATS:SMAX opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28.

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

