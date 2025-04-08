OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $220,000 Position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June (BATS:PBJN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June (BATS:PBJN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 51,029 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June Stock Down 5.2 %

BATS PBJN opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF – June Company Profile

The PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 20 ETF – JUNE (PBJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral PBJN was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

