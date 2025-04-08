OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.