OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 3,451 Shares of Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPNS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPNS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CPNS opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

About Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The Calamos Nasdaq-100 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the Invesco QQQ TrustSM, Series 1 (QQQ), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPNS was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

