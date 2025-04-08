OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.