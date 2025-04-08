OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

