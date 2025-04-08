OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (BATS:PSMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMO. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 963,734 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,311,000.

Shares of PSMO opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.39. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

