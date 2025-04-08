OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Separately, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000.

BATS:JNEU opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (JNEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral JNEU was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

