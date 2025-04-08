OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,472 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Core Alternative ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Core Alternative ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

CCOR opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. Core Alternative ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

