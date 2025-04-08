OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,256 Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDMA opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.07. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF

The Alpha Architect Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that may hold any asset class. The fund seeks total return. GDMA was launched on Nov 14, 2018 and is managed by Gadsden.

