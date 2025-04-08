OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,256 Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GDMA opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.07. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $33.29.
About Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.