OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,842 iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

EUSB stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

