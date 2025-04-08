Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

OCSL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 745,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

