O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 32,437 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,437 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Covea Finance grew its position in Amkor Technology by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,666,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Melius lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

