O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 29,295 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ACCO Brands worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 562,985 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 577,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 331,537 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 329,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 293,506 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 239,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.06 million. On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.30%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

