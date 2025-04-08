O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,905 shares in the company, valued at $47,360,116.35. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $846,400 over the last 90 days. 10.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.4 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.